版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 11日 星期二 01:45 BJT

BRIEF-Calpers says supports PPL Corp's shareowner proposal regarding climate change policy and reporting

April 10 Ppl Corp

* Calpers says supports PPL Corp's shareowner proposal regarding climate change policy and reporting - sec filing

* Calpers says it owns about 2.8 million shares in ppl corp Source text : bit.ly/2ojBBc4 Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐