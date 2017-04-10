版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一

BRIEF-Calpers urges FirstEnergy's shareholders to vote for proposal on climate change reporting

April 10 CalPERS :

* CalPERS says asks for support from FirstEnergy Corp's shareholders to vote for shareowner proposal on climate change reporting - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/2oqEtVf Further company coverage:
