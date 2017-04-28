BRIEF-Calpine Q1 loss per share $0.16

April 28 Calpine Corp

* Calpine reports first quarter 2017 results, reaffirms 2017 guidance; announces cancellation of new Texas power plant, replaces with 10-year supply contract

* Q1 loss per share $0.16

* Qtrly operating revenues $ 2,281 million versus $1,615 million last year

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $1.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $5.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Calpine Corp - reaffirming full year guidance range of $1.8 billion to $1.95 billion of adjusted EBITDA

* Calpine Corp - completed $233 million of FY target of $850 million in debt reduction, on track to complete $2.7 billion of planned debt paydown by end of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: