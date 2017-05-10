版本:
BRIEF-Calpine shares halted after report co is exploring sale - CNBC

May 10 (Reuters) -

* Calpine shares halted after report CPN is exploring sale, is attracting buyout firms in early auction - CNBC Further company coverage:
