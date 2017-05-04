BRIEF-CalSTRS sends letter to Southern Co's shareholders - SEC filing

BRIEF-GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.24 PER SHARE
* GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
May 4 CalSTRS:
* CalSTRS sends letter to Southern Co shareholders urging them to vote against directors Steven Specker and Dale Klein at co's annual meeting - SEC filing
* CalSTRS also urges shareholders to vote against proposal to approve Southern Co's executive compensation - SEC filing
* SIYATA MOBILE INC - HAS ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF GIL GURFINKEL AS CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTOR OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE JUNE 30, 2017
PARIS, June 21 Boeing and Donghai Airlines said on Wednesday the Chinese airline would convert a previous order for 10 737 MAX 8 planes into an order for 10 new 737 MAX 10 jets.