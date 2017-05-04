版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 23:43 BJT

BRIEF-CalSTRS sends letter to Southern Co's shareholders - SEC filing

May 4 CalSTRS:

* CalSTRS sends letter to Southern Co shareholders urging them to vote against directors Steven Specker and Dale Klein at co's annual meeting - SEC filing

* CalSTRS also urges shareholders to vote against proposal to approve Southern Co's executive compensation - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2pcQSJJ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐