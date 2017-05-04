BRIEF-Calumet Specialty Products Partners reports first quarter 2017 results

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Calumet Specialty Products Partners Lp :
* Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. Reports first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly total sales volume 129,856 BPD versus. 124,440 bpd
* Qtrly total facility production 135,351 bpd versus. 127,880 bpd
* Calumet Specialty Products Partners - for 2017, partnership continues to anticipate total capital expenditures in range of $120 to $140 million
* Qtrly net loss of $ 6.2 million versus. $ 67.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.