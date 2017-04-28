BRIEF-Camber Energy announces cost-cutting initiatives

BRIEF-A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by Nvidia
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668
April 27 Camber Energy Inc
* Camber Energy announces cost-cutting initiatives
* Cost-Cutting initiatives to significantly reduce overall general and administrative costs
* Relocating corporate headquarters and related operations to San Antonio, Texas from Houston, Texas
* Entered into a service agreement with Enerjex Resources to outsource management of back-office functions for fixed monthly fee
* Pursuing other strategic options to further improve its capital structure
* Co and board has accepted Ken Sanders' resignation as chief operating officer as part of this process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668
* Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Western Gas Partners' deferred purchase price obligation for DBJV for $37.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home capital group inc - gics in a cashable position $144 million as of may 22