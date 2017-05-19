BRIEF-Camber Energy appoints Fred Zeidman to serve as chairman of board

BRIEF-Percy Street Capital Corporation and Bonne O Holdings Inc. Announce termination of qualifying transaction
May 19 Camber Energy Inc
* Appointed Fred S. Zeidman to serve as chairman of board, replacing Richard N. Azar II, who will remain as director serving on board Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pU9ylS) Further company coverage:
* Dudley, Rosengren comments lift U.S. dollar (Updates with European market close)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, June 20 Anheuser Busch InBev has kicked off the process of selling its small German beer brands Hasseroeder and Diebels as it sheds non-core assets following last year's blockbuster takeover of SABMiller, people close to the matter told Reuters.