2017年 5月 20日

BRIEF-Camber Energy appoints Fred Zeidman to serve as chairman of board

May 19 Camber Energy Inc

* Appointed Fred S. Zeidman to serve as chairman of board, replacing Richard N. Azar II, who will remain as director serving on board Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pU9ylS) Further company coverage:
