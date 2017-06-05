BRIEF-Camber Energy CEO Anthony Schnur resigns

June 5 Camber Energy Inc
* Camber Energy announces leadership changes
* Says Robert Schleizer appointed interim CFO
* Says CEO Anthony C. Schnur resigned
* Camber Energy Inc - continues to progress its plan to
comply with lender obligations and to return company to positive
cash flow generation
* Board of directors has named current board member, Richard
N. Azar ii as interim chief executive officer
* Camber Energy Inc - energy intends to effect meaningful
change to improve its financial performance and enhance its
liquidity and capital resources
* Camber Energy Inc - company is actively engaged in
process of implementing a cost reduction program
* Camber Energy Inc says "board and management team are
committed to taking immediate and rapid action to streamline
company"
