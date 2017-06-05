BRIEF-Camber Energy CEO Anthony Schnur resigns

June 5 Camber Energy Inc

* Camber Energy announces leadership changes

* Says Robert Schleizer appointed interim CFO

* Says CEO Anthony C. Schnur resigned

* Camber Energy Inc - continues to progress its plan to comply with lender obligations and to return company to positive cash flow generation

* Board of directors has named current board member, Richard N. Azar ii as interim chief executive officer

* Camber Energy Inc - energy intends to effect meaningful change to improve its financial performance and enhance its liquidity and capital resources

* Camber Energy Inc - ‍company is actively engaged in process of implementing a cost reduction program​

* Camber Energy Inc says "board and management team are committed to taking immediate and rapid action to streamline company"

* Camber Energy Inc - continues to progress its plan to comply with lender obligations and to return company to positive cash flow generation​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: