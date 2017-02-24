版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 25日 星期六 05:44 BJT

BRIEF-Camber Energy files for mixed shelf of up to $150 mln - SEC Filing

Feb 24 Camber Energy Inc

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $150 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
