BRIEF-Camber Energy says enters deal to expand Permian Basin position

Feb 24 Camber Energy Inc
* Camber Energy enters into purchase agreement to expand its
Permian Basin position
* Deal for $11.03 million
* Concurrently with execution of PSA, CPII also entered into
exploration agreement with certain undisclosed joint-venture
partners
* Acquisition of arrowhead project will initially be 100%
funded by Jaffe Energy Inc
* Unit CPII will put san andres well back into production
once salt-water disposal well is placed into service
* CPII will own remaining 90 pct to 95 pct working interest
in leasehold and will control operatorship of subject properties
* Exploration agreement gives cpii access to proprietary
technical, geologic database over arrowhead project
* CPII is structured to ultimately be jointly owned 50
percent/50 percent by co and jei, after giving effect to certain
earn-in provisions
* As consideration for exploration agreement, JV partners
have option to own up to 10% working interest, 5 pct of which is
carried in lease deal
