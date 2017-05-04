BRIEF-Cambium Learning Group reports Q1 EPS of $0.05

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Cambium Learning Group Inc
* Cambium Learning Group reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue rose 7 percent to $36 million
* Bookings for Q1 of 2017 decreased by 10 pct to $19.1 million
* Expects 2017 capital expenditures for product development to be roughly consistent with $17.3 million expended in 2016
* Sees 2017 general capital expenditures to be roughly consistent with $2.7 million expended in 2016
* Expects its 2017 cash income margin to grow between one and three percentage points compared to 2016
* Expects its 2017 adjusted EBITDA margin to be roughly consistent with 2016
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.