BRIEF-Camden National Corp says Q1 diluted earnings per share $0.64 per share

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Camden National Corp
* Camden National Corp - Q1 diluted earnings per share $0.64 per share
* Q1 revenue rose 2 percent to $36.4 million
* Camden National - Net interest income on a fully-taxable basis for Q1 of 2017 was $28.4 million, representing decrease of $102,000 compared to Q1 of 2016
* Camden National Corp - Total assets at March 31, 2017 increased $74.2 million, or 2%, to $3.9 billion since December 31, 2016 Source text: [bit.ly/2oGbfhC] Further company coverage:
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.