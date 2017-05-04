版本:
2017年 5月 5日

BRIEF-Camden Property Trust says expects FY FFO $4.49 to $4.65

May 4 Camden Property Trust

* Camden Property Trust announces first quarter 2017 operating results

* Qtrly total property revenues $219.5 million versus $217.6 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.39

* Sees Q2 FFO $1.11 - $1.15

* Sees Q2 earnings per share in range of $0.41 - $0.45

* Sees FY FFO $4.49 to $4.65

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $218.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
