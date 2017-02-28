版本:
BRIEF-Cameco CEO says may review uranium production levels

Feb 28 Cameco Corp CEO Tim Gitzel, speaking at an investor conference in Florida:

* Said Cameco could review uranium inventory, production and purchasing this year after a major customer cancelled contract Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)
