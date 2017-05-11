BRIEF-Cameco Corp appoints Brian Reilly as Cameco's COO

BRIEF-Clovis Oncology announces upsizing and pricing of public offering
* Clovis Oncology announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of common stock
May 11 Cameco Corp:
* Cameco Corp - appointment of Brian Reilly as Cameco's senior vice-president and chief operating officer
* Cameco Corp - Reilly will succeed Bob Steane who is retiring on June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clovis Oncology announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of common stock
WASHINGTON, June 20 Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Tuesday tapped a former credit card and prepaid-card executive to lead the U.S. government's $1.4 trillion student loan program, replacing the chief operating officer who resigned last month.
June 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.