版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 05:39 BJT

BRIEF-Cameco Corp appoints Brian Reilly as Cameco's COO

May 11 Cameco Corp:

* Cameco Corp - appointment of Brian Reilly as Cameco's senior vice-president and chief operating officer

* Cameco Corp - Reilly will succeed Bob Steane who is retiring on June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐