BRIEF-Cameo Resources announces private placement and shares for debt deal

BRIEF-BMO seeing evidence of softening in Toronto housing market
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
March 7 Cameo Resources Corp
* Cameo Resources Corp. Announces private placement and shares for debt transaction
* Cameo Resources Corp - intends to undertake a private placement financing of up to 4 million units at a price of $0.25 per unit
* Cameo Resources Corp - company anticipates that financing and shares for debt transaction will close concurrently
* Cameo Resources - intends to issue 1.7 million shares at deemed price of $0.25/share in settlement of debt in amount of $425,000 to two arm's length creditors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.
* First Eagle Investment Management LLC reports a 8.11 percent passive stake in Identiv Inc as of May 19, 2017 - sec filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2rReLsd] Further company coverage: