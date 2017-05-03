版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 19:11 BJT

BRIEF-Camino Minerals increases the recently announced financing

May 3 Camino Minerals Corp:

* Camino Minerals increases the recently announced financing

* Camino Minerals Corp - now intends to raise up to $5 million by way of a private placement

* Says net proceeds of private placement will be used to fund ongoing exploration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
