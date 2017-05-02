版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 18:17 BJT

BRIEF-Camino Minerals says intends to raise up to $2.5 mln

May 2 Camino Minerals Corp

* Camino Minerals - intends to raise up to $2.5 million by way of private placement, to fund a phase 2 drill program at Los Chapitos project in Southern Peru

* Camino Minerals Corp - non-brokered private placement will consist of up to 2.6 million units at a price of $0.95 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐