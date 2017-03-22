BRIEF-Campbell announces $1.5 bln share repurchase program

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 Campbell Soup Co
* Campbell announces $1.5 billion share repurchase program; declares quarterly dividend
* Campbell Soup Co says new share repurchase program will replace June 2011 authorization of $1 billion
* Campbell Soup Co - Program is effective as of May 1, 2017, and has no expiration date, but it may be suspended or discontinued at any time
* Campbell Soup Co says declared a regular quarterly dividend on Campbell's capital stock of $0.35 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.