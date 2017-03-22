BRIEF-Campbell announces $1.5 bln share repurchase program

March 22 Campbell Soup Co

* Campbell announces $1.5 billion share repurchase program; declares quarterly dividend

* Campbell Soup Co says new share repurchase program will replace June 2011 authorization of $1 billion

* Campbell Soup Co - Program is effective as of May 1, 2017, and has no expiration date, but it may be suspended or discontinued at any time

* Campbell Soup Co says declared a regular quarterly dividend on Campbell's capital stock of $0.35 per share