版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 00:49 BJT

BRIEF-Campbell Soup board elects Fabiola Arredondo as director

March 22 Campbell Soup Co:

* Board elects Fabiola Arredondo as director

* With Arredondo's election, Campbell's board of directors will consist of 13 members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐