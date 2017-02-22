版本:
BRIEF-Campbell Soup Co announces increase aggregate savings target to $450 mln by end of 2020

Feb 22 Campbell Soup Co

* Identified additional areas of savings opportunity, leading co to increase aggregate savings target to $450 million by end of 2020

* Says expects to achieve these additional savings by further optimizing its supply chain network, primarily in North America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
