版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三 20:36 BJT

BRIEF-Campbell Soup Company makes strategic investment in Chef'd

May 24 Campbell Soup Co:

* Campbell Soup Company makes strategic investment in Chef'd

* Campbell soup co - announced a strategic partnership and investment of $10 million in Chef'd

* Campbell Soup Co - with investment, Campbell will become Chef'd's largest strategic investor and will receive a seat on company's board of directors

* Campbell Soup Co - Chef'd will help with infrastructure and distribution of meal solutions through Campbell's kitchen site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐