BRIEF-Campbell Soup reports Q3 earnings per share $0.58

May 19 Campbell Soup Co
* Campbell reports third-quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.59
* Q3 earnings per share $0.58
* Q3 sales $1.853 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.87 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Campbell Soup Co says Campbell revises fiscal 2017
guidance
* Campbell Soup Co - now expects fiscal 2017 sales to change
by -1 to 0 percent (previously 0 to 1 percent)
* Campbell Soup Co qtrly americas simple meals and beverages
sales in quarter decreased 2 percent to $982 million driven by
declines in soup and v8 beverages
* Campbell Soup -"this was a challenging quarter across food
industry as top-line growth remained scarce, especially in
center store categories"
* Campbell Soup Co says lowered 2017 sales outlook by one
percentage point to a range of -1 to 0 percent
* Campbell Soup Co -q3 net sales and organic sales decreased
1 percent
* Campbell Soup Co sees 2017 adjusted eps to increase by 3
to 5 percent (previously 2 to 5 percent), or $3.04 to $3.09 per
share
* Campbell Soup -"industry, including campbell, experienced
significant consumption declines early in calendar year"
* Campbell Soup Co qtrly sales of u.s. Soup decreased 4
percent driven by declines in condensed soups and broth
* Campbell Soup Co - "this was a challenging quarter across
food industry as top-line growth remained scarce, especially in
center store categories"
* Campbell Soup Co - "while we rebounded with sales growth
in march and april, we were unable to offset earlier declines"
* Campbell Soup Co says "looking ahead as we finish fiscal
year, we expect global biscuits and snacks to maintain its
positive momentum"
* Campbell Soup Co - current quarter included $7 million of
charges associated with cost savings initiatives
* Campbell Soup co says in quarter global biscuits and
snacks division, delivered top-line and double-digit bottom-line
growth
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.06, revenue view $7.95
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Campbell Soup Co says "will also be cycling c-fresh
protein drink recall from last year"
* Campbell Soup - "despite challenges on top line, we expect
that we will be able to offset impact of lower sales with our
ongoing cost-savings efforts"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: