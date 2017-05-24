版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 25日 星期四 06:55 BJT

BRIEF-Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock

May 24 Camping World Holdings Inc

* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock

* Pricing of offering of shares of its class A common stock at a public offering price of $27.75 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐