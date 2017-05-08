BRIEF-Camping World enters into asset purchase agreement with Gander Mountain

BRIEF-Leo Acquisitions announces increases to non-brokered private placement offering
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
May 8 Camping World Holdings Inc:
* Camping world announces goal of operating 70 or more Gander Mountain stores following planned acquisition
* Camping world announces goal of operating 70 or more Gander Mountain stores following planned acquisition
* Camping World Holdings Inc - on May 5, CWI Inc entered into an asset purchase agreement with Gander Mountain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads
* TRI Pointe Group Inc - on June 20, 2017, co entered into a modification agreement to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing