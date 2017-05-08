版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 18:07 BJT

BRIEF-Camping World enters into asset purchase agreement with Gander Mountain

May 8 Camping World Holdings Inc:

* Camping world announces goal of operating 70 or more Gander Mountain stores following planned acquisition

* Camping world announces goal of operating 70 or more Gander Mountain stores following planned acquisition

* Camping World Holdings Inc - on May 5, CWI Inc entered into an asset purchase agreement with Gander Mountain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐