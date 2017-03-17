版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 18日 星期六 04:33 BJT

BRIEF-Camping World Holdings unit entered into first amendment to credit agreement, dated as of Nov. 8, 2016

March 17 Camping World Holdings Inc:

* Camping World Holdings Inc - unit entered into a first amendment to credit agreement, dated as of November 8, 2016

* Camping World Holdings Inc - per terms of first amendment, borrower's $645 million term loan facility was increased by $95 million to $740 million - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2nAJ4Bh) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐