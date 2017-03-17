BRIEF-Camping World Holdings unit entered into first amendment to credit agreement, dated as of Nov. 8, 2016

BRIEF-Blackline prices follow-on offering at $33.00 per share
* Pricing of a follow-on public offering of 3.5 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $33.00 per share
March 17 Camping World Holdings Inc:
* Camping World Holdings Inc - unit entered into a first amendment to credit agreement, dated as of November 8, 2016
* Camping World Holdings Inc - per terms of first amendment, borrower's $645 million term loan facility was increased by $95 million to $740 million - sec filing
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million