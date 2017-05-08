BRIEF-Camping World Holdings,unit enters into asset purchase deal

BRIEF-Leo Acquisitions announces increases to non-brokered private placement offering
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
May 8 Camping World Holdings Inc:
* Camping World Holdings - on May 5, 2017 unit entered asset purchase deal for certain assets of Gander Mountain Co, Overton's Inc boating business
* Camping World-under agreement, co will purchase Overton's inventory for amount equal to about $15.6 million, plus $22.2 million for certain other assets Source text: (bit.ly/2pVVcAg) Further company coverage:
* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads
* TRI Pointe Group Inc - on June 20, 2017, co entered into a modification agreement to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing