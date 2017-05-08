BRIEF-Camping World Holdings,unit enters into asset purchase deal

May 8 Camping World Holdings Inc:

* Camping World Holdings - on May 5, 2017 unit entered asset purchase deal for certain assets of Gander Mountain Co, Overton's Inc boating business

* Camping World-under agreement, co will purchase Overton's inventory for amount equal to about $15.6 million, plus $22.2 million for certain other assets