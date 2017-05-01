BRIEF-Camping World reports acquisition of Gander Mountain and Overton Assets

May 1 Camping World Holdings Inc:
* Camping World announces acquisition of gander mountain and
overton assets
* Camping World Holdings - structure of transaction will
allow Camping World to immediately operate overton's business as
a going concern upon closing
* Camping World - structure of transaction will allow
liquidators to immediately commence sale of Gander Mountain
inventory at Gander Mountain locations
* Camping World-to buy Overton's inventory for an amount
equal to cost, which as of date of auction was about $15.6
million, plus $22.2 million for other assets
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: