BRIEF-Camtek says clarifies regarding a recent company filing with the U.S. SEC

BRIEF-FMC Corp announces definitive agreement to sell Omega-3 business to Pelagia AS
June 9 Camtek Ltd:
* Camtek Ltd says clarifies "market rumors" regarding a recent company filing with U.S. Securities Exchange Commission
* Filing of "final" prospectus on June 7 was technical filing relating back to "shelf" registration filed by co and approved by SEC on April 14
* Registration filed by co and approved by SEC on April 14 replaced a nearly identical "shelf" registration that expired on that date
* Point72 Asset Management L.P. reports 5.3 percent passive stake in Conn's Inc as of June 22, 2017 - SEC filing
* Ensync Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $25 million - sec filing