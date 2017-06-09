版本:
BRIEF-Camtek says clarifies regarding a recent company filing with the U.S. SEC

June 9 Camtek Ltd:

* Camtek Ltd says clarifies "market rumors" regarding a recent company filing with U.S. Securities Exchange Commission​

* ‍Filing of "final" prospectus on June 7 was technical filing relating back to "shelf" registration filed by co and approved by SEC on April 14

* Registration filed by co and approved by SEC on April 14 replaced a nearly identical "shelf" registration that expired on that date​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
