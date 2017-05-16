BRIEF-Can-Fite files clinical trial application in Canada for Piclidenoson

BRIEF-Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
* Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
May 16 Can Fite Biopharma Ltd
* Can-Fite files clinical trial application in canada for piclidenoson ahead of upcoming acrobat rheumatoid arthritis phase iii study
* Can fite biopharma ltd says intends to commence its phase iii acrobat trial of piclidenoson in treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in q2 of 2017
* Can fite biopharma ltd - can-fite intends to commence its phase iii acrobat trial of piclidenoson in treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in q2 of 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
* Churchill Downs Incorporated announces $60 million investment to open historical racing machine facility in louisville Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Privately owned BMC Software has contacted banks about putting together a financing package for an acquisition offer for enterprise software maker CA Inc , according to a source familiar with the matter.