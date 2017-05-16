版本:
BRIEF-Can-Fite files clinical trial application in Canada for Piclidenoson

May 16 Can Fite Biopharma Ltd

* Can-Fite files clinical trial application in canada for piclidenoson ahead of upcoming acrobat rheumatoid arthritis phase iii study

* Can fite biopharma ltd says intends to commence its phase iii acrobat trial of piclidenoson in treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in q2 of 2017

* Can fite biopharma ltd - can-fite intends to commence its phase iii acrobat trial of piclidenoson in treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in q2 of 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
