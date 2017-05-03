版本:
BRIEF-Can-Fite's liver drug enters mid-stage studies

May 3 Can Fite Biopharma Ltd

* Can-Fite's liver protective drug namodenoson enters phase II trial for treatment of nafld/nash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
