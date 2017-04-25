版本:
BRIEF-Can-Fite's phase III acrobat trial in rheumatoid arthritis approved by institutional review board

April 25 Can Fite Biopharma Ltd

* Can-Fite's phase III acrobat trial in rheumatoid arthritis approved by institutional review board

* Can-Fite to conduct investigator meeting in Europe with approximately 100 doctors from participating clinical sites Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
