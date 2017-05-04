版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 20:19 BJT

BRIEF-Canabo Medical Inc announces new partnership agreement with Aviva Medical

May 4 Canabo Medical Inc:

* Canabo Medical Inc - Canabo announces new partnership agreement with Aviva Medical securing additional clinics and access to 15,000 new patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
