2017年 5月 15日

BRIEF-Canabo Medical signs collaborative agreement with Terra Life Sciences Inc

May 15 Canabo Medical Inc

* Canabo signs collaborative agreement to jointly develop specifically targeted cannabinoid treatments with Terra Life Sciences Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
