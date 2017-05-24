版本:
BRIEF-Canaccord Genuity Group announces conversion privilege of cumulative 5-year rate reset first preferred shares, series C

May 24 Canaccord Genuity Group Inc

* Canaccord Genuity group -does not intend to exercise right to redeem cumulative 5-year rate reset first preferred shares, series c on june 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
