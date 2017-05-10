BRIEF-Canacol Energy reports Q1 results

May 10 Canacol Energy Ltd:

* Canacol Energy Ltd reports Q1 results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.05

* Average production volumes increased 55% to 16,992 boepd for three months ended march 31, 2017

* Total petroleum and natural gas revenues for three months ended march 31, 2017 increased 83% to $41.6 million

* Qtrly adjusted funds from operations per share $ 0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)