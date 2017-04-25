版本:
BRIEF-Canacol Energy says acquired operated interest in the SSJN7 E&P contract

April 25 Canacol Energy Ltd:

* Canacol Energy Ltd. Consolidates core gas exploration position with acquisition of operated interest in the ssjn7 e&p contract, lower magdalena valley basin

* Canacol Energy Ltd - has purchased pacific exploration and production's 50 pct operated interest in ssjn7 exploration and production contract

* Canacol - purchased interest in ssjn7 contract for consideration of assumption of contractual exploration obligations to agencia nacional de hidrocarburos

* Canacol Energy-ssjn7 block increases canacol's net exploration acreage position 43 pct from 785,000 acres to 1,120,000 acres within lower Magdalena valley basin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
