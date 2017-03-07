版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 7日 星期二

BRIEF-Canada Carbon's Miller Graphite entering commercial production trial phase for high-technology applications

March 7 Canada Carbon Inc

* Canada Carbon's Miller Graphite entering commercial production trial phase for high-technology applications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
