版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 30日 星期四 23:11 BJT

BRIEF-Canada energy minister says Cenovus-Conocophillips deal is a market decision

March 30 Cenovus Energy Inc

* Canada energy minister, pressed on Cenovus-Conocophillips deal, says "these are market decisions"

* Canada energy minister says Cenovus-Conocophillips deal shows Canadian investors giving vote of confidence to Alberta Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Ljunggren)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐