BRIEF-Canada Energy Partners says submission of appeal & request for stay to restore water disposal rights

March 30 Canada Energy Partners Inc

* Canada energy partners announces submission of appeal & request for stay to restore water disposal rights

* Canada energy partners inc says if granted, stay would allow immediate restoration of water disposal operations while appeal process goes forth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
