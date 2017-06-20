BRIEF-Canada Energy Partners updates appeal process for water disposal

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Canada Energy Partners Inc
* Canada Energy Partners updates appeal process for water disposal
* Canada Energy Partners Inc - Oil & gas appeal tribunal of British Columbia revised timeline for co's appeal of order issued by OGC
* Canada Energy Partners Inc - Order issued by OGC suspends all disposal activities at company's water disposal well in Northeast British Columbia
* Canada Energy Partners - Has until June 26, 2017 to rebut OGC's consideration and will be doing so
* Canada Energy Partners - All submissions related to appeal must now be delivered by July 20, after which tribunal will deliberate and render decision
* Canada Energy Partners - OGC concluded, released results of technical review of co's water disposal well, potential of induced seismicity related thereto
* Canada Energy Partners Inc - Delayed schedule was issued in response to request of BC Hydro, owner of Peace Canyon Dam
* Canada Energy Partners - Have not identified any "compelling reason for induced seismicity to result in significant damage to, or an outright failure, of PCD"
* Canada Energy Partners Inc - "Probability of significant damage or a failure occurring is within expected norms for life safety" of PCD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.