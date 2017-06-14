版本:
BRIEF-Canada Goose files for offering of up to $322 mln of its subordinate voting shares

June 14 Canada Goose Holdings Inc

* Canada Goose Holdings files for offering of up to $322 million of its subordinate voting shares - sec filing

* Canada Goose Holdings says its selling shareholders are offering all of the subordinate voting shares

* Canada Goose Holdings says its selling shareholders will receive all of the proceeds from the offering

* Canada Goose Holdings - selling shareholders offering the subordinate voting shares include co's principal shareholders and certain members of management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
