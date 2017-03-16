版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 22:46 BJT

BRIEF-Canada Goose Holdings Inc U.S.-listed shares open at $18.00 in debut

March 16 (Reuters) -

* Canada Goose Holdings Inc U.S.-listed shares open at $18.00 in debut Further company coverage:
