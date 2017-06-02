BRIEF-Canada Goose says qtrly net loss was $23.4 mln, or $0.23 per share

June 2 Canada Goose Holdings Inc
* Canada Goose reports results for the fiscal year ended
march 31, 2017 and provides fiscal 2018 and long-term outlook
* Canada Goose Holdings Inc says qtrly adjusted net loss
was $14.7 million, or $0.15 per share
* Canada Goose holdings inc qtrly total revenue increased
21.9% to $51.1 million
* Canada Goose Holdings Inc says qtrly net loss was $23.4
million, or $0.23 per share
* Sees revenue growth on a percentage basis in mid-to-high
teens for fiscal 2018
* Q4 earnings per share view c$-0.19, revenue view c$31.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Canada goose holdings - on a two-year basis, over fiscal
2017 and fiscal 2018, expects adjusted ebitda margin to expand
an average of 75 basis points per year
* Fy2018 earnings per share view c$0.48, revenue view
c$466.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees annual revenue growth on a percentage basis in
mid-to-high teens over next three fiscal years
* Canada goose holdings - over 2-year period from fiscal
2016 to fiscal 2018, adjusted net income per diluted share is
expected to grow an average of more than 25% per year
* Sees growth in adjusted net income per diluted share of
approximately 20 percent per year over next three fiscal years
* Canada goose holdings inc - inventory at end of fiscal
2017 increased by 5.0 percent to $125.5 million compared to
$119.5 million at end of fiscal 2016
