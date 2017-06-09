版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 9日 星期五 23:48 BJT

BRIEF-Canada government says will defend interests of Bombardier

June 9 Bombardier Inc

* Canada government says will defend interests of Bombardier following U.S. trade body's decision to continue dumping probe

* Canada government reiterates it is reviewing current military procurement that relates to Boeing

* Canada government says "strongly" disagrees with decision by Boeing, U.S. Commerce department to initiate anti-dumping probe

* Canada government says Boeing petition "clearly aimed" at blocking Bombardier's C-series from entering U.S. market Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Ljunggren)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐