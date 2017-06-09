BRIEF-Canada government says will defend interests of Bombardier

US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by health, consumer shares
* Indexes down: Dow 0.22 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct (Updates to open)
June 9 Bombardier Inc
* Canada government says will defend interests of Bombardier following U.S. trade body's decision to continue dumping probe
* Canada government reiterates it is reviewing current military procurement that relates to Boeing
* Canada government says "strongly" disagrees with decision by Boeing, U.S. Commerce department to initiate anti-dumping probe
* Canada government says Boeing petition "clearly aimed" at blocking Bombardier's C-series from entering U.S. market Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Ljunggren)
JOHANNESBURG, June 23 South African e-commerce and pay-TV giant Naspers reported a 41 percent jump annual profit on Friday as strong results from its Chinese money spinner Tencent offset weak performances from its pay-TV and other e-commerce ventures.
* Stemline Therapeutics presents SL-401 updated stage 1 and 2 data from ongoing pivotal trial in BPDCN and safety experience across multiple indications, today at EHA