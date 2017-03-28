BRIEF-Canada Jetlines provides update on route plan development

March 28 Canada Jetlines Ltd
* Canada Jetlines provides update on route plan development
* Canada Jetlines-entered into agreement with intervistas
consulting to support development of co's ULCC airline route
structure for first 15 aircraft
* Canada Jetlines Ltd - it has engaged national equicom to
provide strategic investor relations and financial
communications services
* Canada Jetlines Ltd - under terms of agreement, company
will pay national a monthly fee of $4,000 for select strategic
communications services
* Canada Jetlines Ltd - initial contract term is 6 months
($24,000 estimated total cost) and commences immediately
