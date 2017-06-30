FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
BRIEF-Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to buy Parkway Inc.
#人民币汇率
#英国脱欧历程
#中国楼市调控
#联储加息之路
#图片精选
频道
专题
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
路透调查
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
深度分析
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
中国财经
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月30日 / 下午12点53分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to buy Parkway Inc.

2 分钟阅读

June 30 (Reuters) - Parkway Inc:

* Canada Pension Plan Investment Board announces definitive agreement to acquire Parkway, Inc.

* Parkway inc - Parkway's board of directors unanimously approved agreement

* Parkway Inc - ‍US$23.05 per share consideration, consists of $19.05 per share plus a $4.00 special dividend to be paid prior to closing​

* Parkway Inc - deal for ‍US$1.2 billion, or US$23.05 per share​

* Says ‍co, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board​ entered into a definitive agreement under which CPPIB will acquire 100% of Parkway

* Parkway Inc - ‍transaction is not subject to a financing condition and is expected to close in Q4 of 2017​

* Parkway - will pay previously announced Q2 dividend on June 30, but will suspend all future quarterly dividend payments through expected close of deal

* Parkway - ‍parkway will pay its previously announced Q2 dividend , but will suspend all future quarterly dividend payments through expected close of deal

* Parkway Inc- TPG Capital, its affiliates, which collectively own about 9.8% of outstanding common stock of co, agreed to vote in favor of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below