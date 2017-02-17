版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 18日 星期六 07:32 BJT

BRIEF-Canada Pension Plan Investment Board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio

Feb 17 Canada pension plan investment board :

* Canada pension plan investment board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio

* Transaction values 100% of property at us$1.045 billion

* To acquire an interest in greenway plaza and phoenix from parkway for an equity investment of us$141 million

* Parkway will continue to operate greenway portfolio, will provide property management and leasing services for JV Source text for Eikon:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐