BRIEF-Canada PM tells Trump he will defend softwood lumber industry - statement

April 25 (Reuters) -
Canadian PM talks to President Trump, "refuted the baseless
allegations" of u.s. Commerce department on lumber - statement
from Trudeau's office
* Canadian PM tells Trump that Canada will vigorously defend
interests of softwood lumber industry - statement from Trudeau's
office
* Canadian PM, Trump agree on the importance of reaching a
negotiated agreement on softwood lumber - statement from
Trudeau's office
* Canadian PM tells Trump Canada will stick to NAFTA rules
giving U.S. access to duty-free and quota-free access for milk
protein substances - statement
(Reporting by David Ljunggren)